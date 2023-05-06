EASTON, Pa. - Despite a loss to Holy Cross on Saturday, the Lafayette College baseball team secured the fourth and final spot in the upcoming Patriot League tournament by virtue of Lehigh's loss to Army West Point.
The Leopards will square off against Army West Point in the final two games of the regular season on Sunday. The two teams will meet again in a best-of-three series at West Point, N.Y. next weekend.
Lafayette is in their first season under coach A.J. Miller and are led offensively by seniors Pete Ciuffreda and Seif Ingram and sophomore Michael Zarrillo. Senior Alex Walsh is the Leopards No. 1 starter with a 5-2 record.