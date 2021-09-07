EASTON, Pa. - It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Air Force this past Saturday, but not one Lafayette will want to remember as the Leopards gave up 420 yards of total offense, 370 of them coming on the ground, in a 35-14 loss to the Falcons. Offensively, Lafayette managed 42 yards rushing, but put up 245 yards in the air utilizing both Aaron Angelos and Rent Montie at quarterback.
"You know, we hit the long passes off of play action," Lafayette head coach John Garrett said. "We handled some scramble situations really well that led to big plays. And, for the most part, they executed the run game well too. So, I was pleased with their progress, a lot of work to do still as they get more comfortable in the position."
This Saturday Lafayette looks to get to .500 when they travel to William and Mary, who suffered a season-opening 43-0 loss at Virginia. The Pards enter this one with a 1-4 lifetime record against the Tribe.
"Well, they're a good team," Lafayette junior Julius Young said. "I remember from my freshman year, they played really well. But also my freshman year, we had opportunities on offense, especially in the first half, but we weren't able to close out. So, now that we did pretty well on offense against Air Force, they're going to be on the lookout. So, we're just going to have to prepare and play hard."