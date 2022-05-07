EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette College senior Ryan Tall, who captured the Patriot League Men's Golf individual tournament title in a playoff on May 1, will compete in the New Haven Regional from May 15-18, the NCAA announced during its selection show this week.
Tall is one of five individual competitors place in the region along with 14 teams that were either conference team champions or at-large selections. The regional will be played on the Yale Golf Course -- a 6400-yard, par 70 course that is considered one of the top college golf courses in the nation.
The top five teams from each of the six regions along with the low scoring individual at each region not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championships from May 27-June 1 at the Grayhawk GC in Scottsdale, Ariz.