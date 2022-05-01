HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Lafayette senior Ryan Tall was the medalist at the 2022 Patriot League Men's Golf Tournament that concluded on Sunday at Steel Club.
Tall was able to chase down second round leader Carlo Pizzano of Loyola Maryland with a two-under par 70 in the final round. The Devon, Pa. native birdied the final hole to force a playoff and then birdied the first playoff hole to win the individual title.
Tall was named the Patriot League Men's Golfer of the Year and will participate in the 2022 NCAA Division I national tournament. Regional round action will take place at six sites (AL, CA, CT, FL, OH, TX) from May 15-18 and all golfers will learn their destination on Wednesday when the Golf Channel broadcasts the selection show live beginning at 4 p.m.
Lafayette finished second in the team race behind Loyola Maryland. The entire Greyhounds team also advances to the NCAA regionals.
This is the second individual champ for the Leopards in the last three seasons (2020 season was canceled due to COVID). Lafayette's Will Halamandaris was the 2019 individual champion and participated in the Athens (GA) regional.