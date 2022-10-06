EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette put an end to their three game skid last Saturday, getting their first win in Patriot League play over Bucknell on the road. The Leopards return home in week six for a meeting with Princeton.
One of the keys to the Leopards win over the Bison, defense. Lafayette finished the game with three interceptions, one going. 80-yards for a pick six by A.T. Ntantang.
Ntantnag was named the Patriot League's Defensive Player of the Week, he accounted for two of the three picks.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Rent Montie managed the game well for the Leopards. The junior rushed for two touchdowns in the win over the Bisons.
Both sides will need to be at their best against the undefeated Princeton Tigers. They're allowing just 12 points a game while averaging 30 points offensively.
Kickoff is set for 12:30 PM at Fisher Stadium on Saturday.