EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette enters week two sitting at, 1-0. The Leopards head down to Philadelphia this week, taking on a team one level up from them, Temple.
John Troxell happy with his teams performance in week one, a 6-0 win over Sacred Heart. The lone score coming from a quarterback run, Ryan Schuster.
The entire team is feeling good following the win over the Pioneers. Taking down a playoff team heading into the rest of the season, for Saiku White it's a tone setting for the Leopards.
Troxell knows what it will take for his team to be in the game in the fourth quarter against the Owls on Saturday. Bringing a strong, physical presence this will be a great experience for the Leopards win or lose.