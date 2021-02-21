BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh womens' basketball team playing their first game since the end of January, hosting rival Lafayette on Sunday. The visiting Leopards would get the better of their rivals with a 70-60 win.
Three Mountain Hawks players led the way in scoring with double-digit performances. Megan Walker and Mary Clougherty both finishing with 14 points, Clair Steele adding 10 points of her own in the effort.
Natalie Kucowski imposed her offensive prowess while clearing the boards for the Leopards in the win. She posted a double-double with 27 points and 19 rebounds, 16 of those rebounds coming on the defensive end.
These two teams will face each other again on Monday night in Easton.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric, TV2 Sports)