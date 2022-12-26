BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lafayette sophomore guard C.J. Fulton was named the Patriot League Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
It is the first POW award for Fulton, who was named Rookie of the Week on two occasions in 2021-22 the culminated in being named to the All-Rookie team following his freshman campaign.
Fulton scored a career-high 20 points in the Leopards 90-65 win at La Salle last Wednesday. The Belfast, Ireland native also added six assists and five rebounds against the Explorers.
Lafayette will open the Patriot League regular season on Friday when they host American.