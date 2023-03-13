Lafayette College forward Joshua Rivera, a member of the Patriot League Men's Basketball All-Rookie team, announced today on social media that he would be leaving the Leopards program and entering the transfer portal.
Rivera averaged 10.6 points per game and 5.3 rebounds in helping the team reach the Patriot League Championship game against Colgate. The New Brunswick, N.J. native emerged over the second half of the season with six games of 20 or more points - including a career-high 27 in a win over American.
In his announcement on Twitter, Rivera referenced a coaching change as a contributing factor for his decision. First-year head coach Mike Jordan was placed on paid leave by Lafayette in late February after a complaint was filed.
AGTG 🙏🏼 Thank you. pic.twitter.com/4FXbKtCizL— Joshua Rivera ✍🏼 (@joshuarivera5_) March 13, 2023
The program has not announced a resolution to Jordan's fate as of today.