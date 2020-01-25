EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette bested Lehigh 63-51 in a rivalry women's college basketball game on Saturday afternoon at the Kirby Sports Center. The loss for the Mountain Hawks is their third straight.
It's the first victory for the Leopards in the series since the 2014-15 season.
Lehigh opened up a 10 point lead after the first quarter of play, but scored just 16 points combed in the second and third periods. Their deficit was too much too over come in the fourth.
Lafayette's Drew Freeland led all scorers with 17 points. Natalie Kucowski finished with 15 as well for the Leopards.