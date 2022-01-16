EASTON, Pa. - Junior Leo O'Boyle netted 16 points and senior guard Tyrone Perry added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists as Lafayette pulled away in the second half for a 68-54 win over Army West Point at Kirby Sports Center.
The Leopards trailed 26-23 at halftime, but started the second half on a 34-12 run to seize control of the contest. It was the first Patriot League win of the season for Lafayette (4-11, 1-3).
The Black Knights (10-8, 4-2) were paced by 15 points from Jalen Rucker. Former Phillipsburg standout Chris Mann added 10 points and six rebounds.
Lafayette will have nearly a week off before traveling to Colgate on Saturday. The Leopards scheduled Wednesday matchup with Holy Cross has already been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Crusaders program.