EASTON, Pa. - Three Leopards put up double figures en route to Lafayette's weekend sweep of Bucknell with a 87-76 win Sunday. Lafayette improving to 3-1 on the season with the win, and have won three straight.
E.J. Stephens lead all scorers with 31 points in the winning effort. The impressive number is a career-high for the senior guard. Tyrone Perry added 17 of his own, and Justin Jaworski finished with 15 for the Leopards.
Lafayette found themselves up by six at the half, and was able to keep Bucknell out of reach for much of the second half in the double-digit win.
Next up for the Leopards a home-and-home series with Loyola starting Saturday the 16th at home.