WASHINGTON, D.C. - Lafayette center Neil Quinn filled the stat sheet on Monday night leading his team to a 69-56 win over American at Bender Arena.
Quinn had 17 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and sophomore Jon Brantley scored 16 as the Leopards posted their second straight victory.
The Leopards (5-11, 2-3) went on a 12-3 run midway through the first half and never trailed the rest of the way.
It will be a quick turnaround for Lafayette as they host Boston University on Wednesday as they scramble to make up contests that were postponed due to COVID protocols.