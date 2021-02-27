EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette defeated Loyola 47-35 on Saturday afternoon at the Kirby Sports Center. It was Senior Day as well for the Leopards.
Senior Natalie Kucowski led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds. She is just 17 rebounds shy of being the all-time leading rebounder in Patriot League history.
Lafayette jumped out to a 14-9 lead and the defensive efforts continued in the second quarter as well with the Leopards enjoying a 28-14 lead at halftime.
Saturday's win was the fifth consecutive victory for Lafayette in the series against Loyola. The two teams are scheduled to face off on Sunday at 5 p.m.