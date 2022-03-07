WASHINGTON, D.C. - Senior Naomi Ganpo scored 16 points, but Lafayette lost 54-48 in the quarterfinal round of the Patriot League women's basketball tournament at Bender Arena.
A turnaround shot by Ganpo with just over two minutes remaining in the third quarter gave the Leopards a 36-35 lead but second-seeded American responded to score the next four points and took a lead they would not relinquish.
Freshman guard Abby Antognoli added 13 points as Lafayette finished the season with a 12-17 record.
Emily Johns scored 14 points for the Eagles who improved to 20-8 and will host No. 3 Boston University on Thursday