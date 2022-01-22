EASTON, Pa. - Visiting Colgate drilled a buzzer-beater at Kirby Sports Center to shock the Lafayette women's basketball squad 49-47.
The Leopards (7-9, 3-3) had tied the score at 47-all with five seconds remaining on a pair of free throws by Jessica Booth. The visitors called a time out to advance the ball and netted the game winner on a short jump shot by Tiasia McMillan in the paint.
It was the first Patriot League win for the Raiders (3-16, 1-7) who were routed by Lafayette 59-37 in late December.
Claire Gallagher scored 12 points off the bench for the Leopards who travel to Boston University on Wednesday.