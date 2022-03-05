EASTON, Pa. - Youth was served at Kirby Sports Center on Saturday as a pair of freshman led Lafayette into the Patriot League quarterfinals with a 58-49 win over Loyola Maryland.
Abby Antognoli scored a career-high 22 points and Claire Gallagher at a dozen as the seventh-seeded Leopards used a big third-quarter push to erase a one-point halftime deficit.
Head coach Kia Damon Olson's squad will advance to face No. 2 American on Monday evening in Washington, D.C. The Eagles swept Lafayette in a pair of regular-season contests.