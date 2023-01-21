EASTON, Pa. - Host Lafayette used a big second quarter run to erase an early deficit and defeat rival Lehigh 63-60 in a Patriot League women's basketball contest on Saturday at Kirby Sports Center.
Makayla Andrews led the Leopards (6-12, 3-5) with 21 points and eight rebounds while Abby Antagnoli contributed a great all-around game with 16 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals.
Lehigh led 23-9 late in the first quarter before Lafayette finished the half on 26-9 run to take a halftime lead.
Frannie Hottinger scored 21 points for Lehigh (9-10, 5-3) and also added 14 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season.
It was the third win in the last four outings for Lafayette who will play at Loyola Maryland on Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks host first place Holy Cross on Wednesday.