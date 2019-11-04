EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette women's basketball team opens up its 2019-20 campaign on Tuesday evening and the Leopards are looking to surprise people this season. This winter this team is planning to that the next step.
Last year, Lafayette won just two Patriot League games and eight contests overall. Now this winter, led by junior Natalie Kucowski, the Leopards look to have a few other key returners help support a push to the top of the league standings.
The squad opens up at home on Tuesday evening as part of a doubleheader with the Lafayette men's team.