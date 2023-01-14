WORCESTER, Mass. - Holy Cross pulled away in the third quarter en route to a 66-50 win over Lafayette on Saturday at the Hart Center.
Leading 30-22 at halftime, the Crusaders outscored the visitors 21-10 in the third quarter. Janelle Allen led a balanced Holy Cross (14-3, 6-0) with 11 points.
Abby Antognoli led all scorers with 15 points for the Leopards (4-12, 1-5) and Makayla Andrews recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Lafayette will host American at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in an Education Day matinee.