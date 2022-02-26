BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Sophomore Makayla Andrews scored a career-high 23 points to lead Lafayette to a 65-61 victory over rival Lehigh on Saturday evening at Stabler Arena.
The Leopards, who had lost to the Mountain Hawks by 24 only two weeks ago, never trailed in the rematch. Andrews scored the final eight points of the first quarter to help the visitors build a 12-8 lead through the first 10 minutes.
Lehigh, who trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, battled back to tie the score at 39-all with just over three minutes remaining in the third quarter. Lafayette regained the lead and stretched it to as many as nine in the final quarter.
Mackenzie Kramer led all scorers with 24 points for the Mountain Hawks. Both teams finish the regular season on Wednesday as the Leopards travel to American and Lehigh hosts Navy.