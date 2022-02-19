EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette women's basketball team used a furious fourth quarter rally to force overtime but visiting Bucknell prevailed 68-60 on Saturday afternoon at Kirby Sports Center.
The Leopards (9-16, 5-10) trailed by as many as a dozen in the final quarter of regulation but outscored the Bison 20-8 over the final 6-1/2 minutes to force the extra period.
Makayla Andrews scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth to spark the comeback as she tied freshman Abby Antognoli for team scoring honors. Bucknell senior Taylor O'Brien led all players with a game-high 23 points.
Lafayette will host Boston University on Wednesday in the final home contest of the regular season.