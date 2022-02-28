BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lafayette sophomore Makayla Andrews was named the Patriot League Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday.
The Neptune, N.J. native averaged 20.5 points per game in the Leopards 2-0 week that featured wins over Boston University and rival Lehigh.
Andrews led Lafayette with 18 points as they defeated the Terriers 58-52 on Wednesday for the first time since the 2019-20 season. On Saturday evening, she netted a career-high 23 points as the Leopards defeated Lehigh at Stabler Arena.
It is the first career weekly award for Andrews. Lafayette concludes the 2021-22 regular season at American on Wednesday evening.