BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lafayette Freshman guard Abby Antognoli was named the Patriot League Women's Basketball Rookie of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
The Bay Head, N.J. native scored a career-high 20 points in the Leopards victory over Loyola Maryland on Wednesday and followed that up with 14 points in an overtime loss to Bucknell over the weekend.
Since being inserted into the starting lineup at the end of January, Antognoli has averaged nearly 13 points and four assists per game during the stretch.