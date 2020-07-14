EASTON, Pa. - Lafayette football's strong finish to the 2019 season led the Leopards to hope they could carry that into 2020, now they'll see if they can hold onto it until 2021. The team won't be playing this fall as the Patriot League announced on Monday the cancellation of the fall 2020 sports season.
League officials did leave open the possibility of moving some fall sports, including football, to the spring 2021 semester.
According to head coach John Garrett, his team is taking the decision in stride and looking at it is an opportunity to be even better when the next season officially kicks off.
Garrett is also looking forward to seeing the progress of sophomore quarterback Keegan Shoemaker, who led the team under center as a freshman a year ago.