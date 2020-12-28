Lafayette senior Natalie Kucowski was named the Patriot League Women's Basketball Preseason Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season, league officials announced on Monday. Kucowski and the Leopards finished third in the preseason poll, behind Bucknell and Boston University, respectively.
Lehigh was picked fourth in the preseason rankings. The Mountain Hawks were the 2019-20 preseason favorites.
Boyertown product Abby Kapp was named to the preseason all-league team. The Barto native is set to begin her senior season with Bucknell.
The new Patriot League basketball season is scheduled to begin on January 2, 2021.