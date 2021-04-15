Lafayette's Natalie Kucowski was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the WNBA Draft on Thursday night. The Storm selected the Leopard standout with the 35th overall pick.
Kucowski was the Patriot League Player of the Year this past winer and is the league's all-time leading rebounder. She also earned the league's defensive player of the year honor for the 2020-21 season.
She led the Patriot League in scoring this past season with just under 18 points per game. She finished fourth all-time in Lafayette program history for career points.