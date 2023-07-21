LANCASTER, Pa. - After to punching their ticket to the final four over the weekend, the Lancaster Inferno will go west for the chance to capture their team's first national champ trophy.
The Inferno are a collection of some of the best amateur soccer players in the area with several connections to Berks County. The team secured their spot in the UWS National Championship in Santa Clarita, California after winning the East Conference Patriot Bracket title in dramatic fashion - a 4-2 victory against top seeded Buffalo on Saturday.
This will be Lancaster's third national appearance as a final four team with the talent comes from right in their backyard. The Inferno start with a matchup against host team Santa Clarita Blue Heat - the 2021 national champs - in the semifinal round schedule for 7:30PT on Saturday.