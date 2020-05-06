A move that has been years in the making will come to fruition two season from now. in 2022 the BCIAA football will be joining the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a super conference.
The Berks-LL will consist of 37 total teams, and the plan is to break them into five sections based on size of schools. The league merger passed with a 19-5 vote.
Coaches and Athletic Directors alike are excited for the merger, and the opportunity it provides for more parity. As well as the level of competition across the league will better prepare teams for the playoffs.