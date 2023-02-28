HERSHEY, Pa. - The District III-2A boys basketball championship hit the court at the Giant Center on Tuesday night. Lancaster-Mennonite pulling off the three-peat, 57-44 over Antietam.
The Mounts would find themselves trailing at the half, 27-19. Julious Williams would account for 10 of the Mounts first half points.
Second half, the Mounts would try to keep things close, but would struggle to keep pace with Lancaster-Mennonite, as they'd pull away down the stretch. Ending the night as the Mounts leading scorer, Javon Hollis with 18, would help pace his team for much of the second half.
Both programs qualify for the PIAA tournament.