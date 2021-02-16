ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a year away from IronPigs baseball in Allentown, the team's president and general manager Kurt Landes is eager for its return this summer.
The IronPigs will return to play this year after missing all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now this year the team is slated to compete in the new AAA East.
There has not been a major baseball event at Coca-Cola Park since August 2019, but the team is ready to hit the field in the coming months. A schedule has not been released yet, but the team is expecting to start in April.