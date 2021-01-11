TOWSON, Md. - Landmark Conference officials announced on Monday that the conference's Presidents' Council endorsed a plan to "conduct collegiate competition" during the upcoming spring semester. The conference has halted athletic competition since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
According to the plan, the conference's presidents allow each member school to decide if they will, and are able to, compete.
The council approved February 5 as a tentative start date for the conference basketball schedule. The hope is to have the conference's champion be the league's automatic-qualifier for the NCAA Division III tournament later this year.
The league is also looking into holding competitions for fall sports this spring to make up for the canceled fall 2020 athletic season.