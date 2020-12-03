Landmark Conference officials announced an update on the league's plans for returning to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The conference's Presidents' Council voted to meet again in the first week of January "to allow for more fact-gathering and the latest regional and local recommendations and guidelines to be considered when making a final decision regarding the resumption of athletics," according to a news release from the conference.
As of now, the conference is hoping to hold men's and women's basketball seasons that would include conference-only schedules with the minimum amount of games played that would allow teams to be eligible for the NCAA Division III tournament.
According to the latest news release from the conference, that season wouldn't begin earlier than February 5, 2021.
Locally Moravian College competes in the Landmark Conference for men's and women's basketball.