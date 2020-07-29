PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles have added three players to the COVID-19/Restricted List, Lane Johnson being one of those players. Johnson took to social media to announce his positive test result.
Joining Johnson on that list are Nathan Gerry and Jordan Milata. The list is meant for players who either test positive or have been in contact with someone showing symptoms.
Prior to his positive test result, Johnson had tested negative numerous times following workouts with teammates or helping with linemen camps. He mentioned that he feels good and is ready to go once approved to return in his social media post.