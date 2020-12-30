SHILLINGTON, Pa. - In a season that was out of the ordinary for football programs everywhere across the state, Governor Mifflin made the most of it.
The Mustangs finished the season with an 8-1 record and captured their first District III title in the process. Head coach Jeff Lang knew that if his squad got the chance to play in 2020, a special season could lie ahead.
This season held memorable moments throughout for the players and staff, apart from winning that title, taking down rival Wilson will stick with these players for years to come. Several members of the team noting that if they got a chance to play the District title game, that would have taken over the top spot.
While some players won't be around next season for the Mustangs, one that will and who has his sights set on big numbers is running back Nick Singleton. Singleton's goal is to reach 2,000 yards in a season before moving on.
Coach Lang is proud of all that his team accomplished during the 2020 "COVID-mared" season. He mentioned that they practiced and played like the season could've ended on any given day.