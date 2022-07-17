BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There were plenty of former football and baseball players, and of course ex-fighters at Green Pond CC as they came to mingle and support the Easton Assassin's cause - helping those less fortunate. Larry and Diane Holmes "Heart of a Legend" foundation held a Celebrity Meet & Greet on Sunday afternoon, the day before their sold-out golf tournament.
"You know what, you see all these people?," Larry Holmes asked. "They don't need nothing, they don't ask for nothing. They just want to be here to be a part of this. And I'm happy, man, and I love it."
Together, the "Lady and the Champ" started the non-profit organization to raise funds to benefit their local community and beyond.
"We donate our money to pediatric cancer," said Diane Holmes. "We try to help as many students as we can if we can. We have an award that we give out in memory of my mother, a monetary gift for that. And, you know, we just try to do good things if we can."
Fans enjoyed getting autographs and posing for pictures with the former athletes and other celebrities in attendance, including former rival Gerry Cooney who fought Holmes forty years ago in Las Vegas.
"We love Larry Holmes, because of what he's done with his life' Cooney said. "Just what he's doing today raising money for good causes and I have a great time when I'm with Larry Holmes, he's a great man and anywhere Larry is, I want to be there."