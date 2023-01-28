Plenty of winners from around the region in NCAA Division 2 and 3 action on Saturday. A big basket from Emily Unger helped Muhlenberg hang on for a Centennial Conference win over Gettysburg.
Here are the results of several other games of local interest:
Muhlenberg 59, Gettysburg 57 - Emily Unger scored the final two of her team-high 13 points with one second remaining to lift the Mules to the two-point victory.
Kutztown 63, Shepherd 30 - The visiting Golden Bears snapped a three-game losing streak as Casey Remolde led a balanced attack with 13 points.
DeSales 77, Lycoming 32 - Megan Bealer scored 19 points and recordedeight steals as the No. 12 Bulldogs improved to 18-1 on the season.
Alvernia 73, York 61 - Taliyah Malone scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Golden Wolves won for the third time in the last four games.
Albright 62, LVC 50 - Gabby Boggs and Mackenzie Dover each posted double-doubles as the Lions completed a season sweep of Lebanon Valley.
Catholic 64, Moravian 59 - Tessa Zamolyi scored 19 points for Moravian but the Cardinals rallied from a halftime deficit for the win.
IUP 71, East Stroudsburg 53 - The Warriors trailed by only two at halftime, but host Indiana (Pa.) pulled away in the final 20 minutes. Former Bethlehem Catholic standout Cassidy Saylor scored 18 points to lead ESU.