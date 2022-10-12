READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic going head-to-head on the pitch, the District III power rankings left to be determined following this matchup. The Muhls helping their cause with a, 1-0 win.
The Muhls wouldn't take the lead until the final minute of regulation. Jairo Alcaraz with a last second effort putting a shot on net for the win. Plenty of traffic in front making this one tough to be stopped.
Both goaltenders and defenses locking things down all night until that final shot by Alcaraz.