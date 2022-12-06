BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas City rivals going head-to-head in game one of the season. Freedom pulling off the comeback for a big opening night win, 38-37.
The Patriots staying within arms reach of the Golden Hawks most of the game, trailing by five heading into the fourth quarter. Both teams going back and forth all quarter, with the Golden Hawks holding a one point edge in the final seconds.
Jaden Tillet would collect his own miss for the putback layup for the win. Tillet would finish with nine points, Nick Ellis led the way for the Patriots with 10.
On the other side of the court, Alex Cercado led all scorers with 20 points in the Golden Hawks effort.