WHITEHALL, Pa. - Darmel Lopez connected with Jyhmiek Roman for a 62-yard, go-ahead touchdown with three seconds left to give Executive Education a 32-29 win over Catasauqua in the District 11 Class 2A championship game at Whitehall High School.
The title comes in only the second year of existence for the Raptors football program. Lopez finished with three touchdowns and Roman also had a 94-yard kickoff return for a score for EEACS.
The Raptors will face District 2 champion Lakeland in the PIAA playoffs.