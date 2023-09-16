BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Former Freedom High School standout Jared Jenkins threw three touchdown passes - including the game-winner plus two point conversion with 19 seconds remaining to lift Moravian to a 29-28 win over Apprentice School on Saturday afternoon in their home opener at Rocco Calvo Field.
The visiting Builders had erased a 21-0 deficit and taken a 28-21 lead on a three-yard touchdown run by Mason Tatum with 1:49 remaining. Undeterred, Jenkins marched the Greyhounds down the field on an 11-play, 75 yard drive that culminated in a 2-yard scoring pass to Jordan Bingham. The duo connected again for the game-winning two-point conversion.
Moravian will try to make it two wins in a row when they face Morrisville State (N.Y.) College next Saturday in a Homecoming contest.