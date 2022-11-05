KINTNERSVILLE, Pa. - Christian Fye converted a 36-yard field goal as time expired as fourth-seed Catasauqua defeated No. 1 Palisades 17-14 in a District 11 Class 2A football semifinal on Saturday night at Palisades High School.
The win avenged a three-point loss the Rough Riders experienced on the same field only two weeks prior. Kai Stiansen and Steven Lilly rushed for first half touchdowns to give the Pirates the halftime lead. Catasauqua outscored the hosts 17-0 in the second half to advance to the 2A title game.
The Rough Riders will face Executive Education, a 22-20 winner over Williams Valley, at Whitehall next weekend.