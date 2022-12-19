CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Nate Ellis delivered the final two of his game-high 19 points with five seconds remaining to propel DeSales to a 68-67 win over Muhlenberg on Monday night at Billera Hall.
The Mules (6-2) had the advantage early and built a nine-point lead in the opening six minutes. The hosts finished the half with a 28-16 flourish, however, to take a 24-29 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs (8-2) led for most of the second half until a Charlie Gillikin three-point field goal put Muhlenberg in front 64-62 with 3:53 left. Ellis scored the final six points for DeSales in the final two minutes to help pull out the victory. Giovanni Rubino led the Mules with 16 points and three steals.
The Bulldogs will host the Al Senavitis tournament on Dec. 29-30 while Muhlenberg will play a pair of games in Washington State against Whitman and Whitworth to close out the year.