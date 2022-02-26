EASTON, Pa. - Third-seeded Northampton erased a third quarter deficit and rallied for a 49-47 win over No. 6 William Allen in a District 11 6A quarterfinal game at Easton Middle School.
With the score knotted at 47-all in the waning seconds, K-Kids senior Cooper King stripped the ball away near midcourt and sunk the winning basket just before the end of regulation.
It was the third close contest between these two teams, with Northampton coming out on top in each occasion.
Senior Isaac Harris scored 19 points to lead Northampton who will advance to face Pocono Mountain West on Wednesday.