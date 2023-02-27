READING, Pa. - Amaya Stewart drilled a go-ahead three-point field goal with four seconds remaining to lift Wyomissing to a 24-23 victory over Berks Catholic in the District 3 Class 4A semifinals on Monday at Lloyd M. Wolf Gymnasium.
In front of a packed house with an electric atmosphere, this one lived up to the hype as the two teams went back and forth all night. Caraline Herb led all scorers with 13 points for the Saints.
The Spartans will face top-seed Delone Catholic at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Giant Center.