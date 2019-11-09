NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Central Catholic battled back from a 15-0 deficit to win 23-22 over Northwestern on Saturday night in a district football semifinal game at Tiger Stadium. The Vikings kicked the game-winning 29-yard field goal with just 18 seconds left.
The field goal gave ACCHS its first lead of the game as it held on despite a deep drive by Northwestern in the game's final moments to secure the win.
The Tigers were held scoreless in the second half after they took a 22-6 halftime lead. Northwestern was the top seed in the bracket.
Central Catholic advances to face Pottsville for the district title next weekend.