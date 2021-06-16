WEST WINDSOR, N.J. - Reading United conceded a late goal in the second half for a 2-2 draw on the road at Real Central New Jersey.
United scored first in both halves to take the lead twice in Wednesday nights contest. Raimondo Partito finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute, and Jacob Gosselin netting his goal just over a minute into the second half.
Wesley Leggett played the part of hero for Real with a goal in the 82nd min to knot things up at two apiece.
Reading will hit the road again for a Saturday night game against Northern Virginia FC.