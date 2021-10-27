CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - District XI-3A boys soccer tournament began on Wednesday for Southern Lehigh and Bangor. The Spartans defending their home field to advance, 2-1.
First half of play, the Spartans would strike first with 13 minutes left. Matthew O'Neill finding the back of the net off the assist from Michael Coccozza, one of his two assists in the game.
Landon Bealer was on the receiving end of the second Coccozza assist for the game winner with just over four minutes left in the game.
The Slaters would tie the game up with roughly six minutes left in the first half, before both teams locked in defensively until late in the game. Nick McCoy with the lone goal of the game for Bangor.
Southern Lehigh awaits the winner between Wilson and Blue Mountain.