ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Back-to-back home runs by Josh Ockimey and Rafael Marchan rallied Lehigh Valley to a 4-3 victory over Rochester on Saturday at Frontier Field.
Trailing 3-1, Ockimey hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to tie the score and Marchan followed with a solo shot to give the IronPigs (73-66) their first lead of the game.
Jonathan Hennigan picked up the win in relief and Nick Duron struck out to in the ninth to earn his sixth save.
Lehigh Valley will play the final game of the series with the Red Wings on Sunday afternoon.