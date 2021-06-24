ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings to pull away for the 10-2 win. Lehigh Valley has dropped two out of the first three games in the series.
Charlie Tilson, hit the game winner Wednesday night, got the scoring started on Thursday with a sac-fly in the first inning.
Later in the fifth inning, finding themselves down by two now, the IronPigs would cut the deficit to one on a Didi Gregorius RBI double. The IronPigs scoring would be stopped from there.
The RailRiders scored their seven runs in the sixth and seventh with three singles and a double, no home runs.
Game four of this series is set for a 7:05 PM first pitch on Friday night.